Argentina cancel Israel friendly for threat against Messi

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Palestinian pipo no wan make Argentina play di match with Isreal sake say dem get small kwanta wit Isreal ova Jerusalem

Argentina don cancel dem World Cup friendly with Isreal wey for happen Wednesday.

Dem cancel di match sake of di political pressure wey Palestinian pipo dey put on top Argentina head.

Tori be say oga for Palestine football association bin tell im pipo say make dem burn Lionel Messi jersey if di footballer play for di match.

Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain tell ESPN sports channel say "dem don finally do di right tin".

Israel Embassy for Argentina confam di report for dem twitter page. Dem say di plenti threats and provocations wey dey send to Lionel Messi follow for wetin make dem cancel di match.

Image copyright EITAN ABRAMOVICH Image example Argentina bin wan use di match do final warm up before dem go travel go Russia

As di news for di cancelation enter town, pipo for Gaza begin dey jubilate. Gaza na di area wey Isreal sodiers kill 120 Palestinians during protests.

Oga kpata kpata for Palestine football association Jubril Rajoub release message wey dem use thank Lionel Messi and im colleagues sake say dem don cancel di match.

Im bin tell im pipo say make dem burn Lionel Messi jersey replica and pictures if im follow play di match.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dem wan burn Lionel Messi jersey and pictures if play di match

Di friendly match suppose be Argentina final warm up match before dem go go World Cup. Dem suppose play di match for one stadium wey dey for West Jerusalem.

Jerusalem dey very very important sake say Isreal pipo dey see am as dem "eternal and undivided" capital while Palestinian pipo dey see am as dem future capital.