Image copyright Patrice Nganang/Twitter

Patrice Nganang, writer and activist, University Professor weh Cameroon goment bin first lock for ngata den ban e for kontri go tok for US congress body, Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission, TLHRC and afta e go tok for House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

For US TLHRC, weh e di hold tok about human rights situation for Anglophone regions de man weh e don become activist for Anglophone rights go shiddon for panel tok about de tori houses dem for Anglophone regions.

Den laik two weeks afta e go tok, "de root cause for Anglophone crisis' for House Committee for Foreign Affairs.

De writer weh goment seize e Cameroon passport, deport for US don write about e kombi dem for prison, and e publish book about Anglophone crisis.

But from weti e write for e post, goment seize de books dem for border and deh no fit enta kontri.

Plenti pipo deh di wait for hear weti e go tok and tori na say plenti tori pipo dem di rush for attend de first meeting tomorrow.