Image example Late Chief MKO Abiola

Nigerians don already start to dey put mouth as President Muhammadu Buhari declare say Democracy Day na June 12 now.

For Twitter, di presido put statement say May 29 wey di kontri dey use to celebrate di national day no reach di kain level wey June 12 dey because, dat day for 1993, represent di day wey Nigeria do democracy true-true but military goment no gree.

Sharperly, Nigerians don already start to dey put mouth for dis change.

Dem no support media player for your device Obasanjo letter to Buhari: Nigerians talk dia own on 2019 election