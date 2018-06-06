Na Nigerian and Ghanaian women dey find abortion medicine pass for internet

Image copyright Lam Yik Fei

Global online search for abortion medicine don increase well-well over di last ten years, dat na wetin BBC analysis for Google show.

Di findings also show say di kontris dem wey abortion laws dey tight, na dem dey search well-well for abortion medicine.

Women now dey use technology take bypass all di legal barriers dem for abortion as dem dey buy di medicine dem online come share di medical advice for WhatsApp groups.

Dis na wetin dem dey do now and na wetin dem call "DIY abortion" wey mean do it yoursef.

Kontris wia di law tight well-well, wey dem dey only do abortion to save woman life or dem ban patapata, na dem dey search pass for di abortion medicine Misoprostol compared to kontris wey no get restrictions dem, na wetin di BBC analysis show too.

Na two ways dem dey take do abortion; surgery and medical.

Medical abortion na wen pesin take different medicine, like Misoprostol and Mifeprostone, to cause miscarriage. Misoprostol also dey di family of Cytotec.

Ghana and Nigeria na di two kontris wey dey search well-well for Misoprostol, according to di Google data.

Ghana go only allow abortion for cases of rape, wen parent sleep with im pickin, wen di pikin get some kain issues inside belle or to protect woman mental health.

Nigeria get very strict law but dem go only allow abortion wen woman life dey in danger. Out of di 25 kontris wey get di highest search interest for Misoprostol, 11 from Africa while 14 come from Latin America.

Di Google data no dey only show di kontris wey get di highest search, e also dey show wetin dem type about di topic.

"Abortion medicine" na wetin pipo dey search for pass for all di kontris wey BBC do dia analysis.

"How to abort" dat na di common question wey dem type pass for those kontris dem.

"How to use Misoprostol", "Misoprostol price", "buy Misoprostol" and "Misoprostol dosage" na anoda tin pipo dey search for.

Image copyright Getty Images

To join with di abortion medicine, women dey use google to take find oda methods to take do abortion.

Herbs like parsley, cinnamon vitamin C, aspirin and abortion teas all of dem come up as di top search methods.

At least 22,800 women dey die every year from complications and unsafe abortion, according to Guttmacher Institute reports.