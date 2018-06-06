Image copyright Nigeria Police Image example Police show tori pipo di suspects dem don arrest

Nigeria police say three suspected gang members wey get hand for di Offa robbery for Kwara State wey kill 33 pipo bin follow Senate President Bukola Saraki go Oloffa palace wen im go pay condolence visit afta di robbery.

Police say di five gang leaders, Ayoade Akinnibosun, Ibukunle Ogunleye, Adeola Abraham, Salawudeen Azeez, Niyi Ogundiran get direct connect wit Senate President Bukola Saraki.

According to tok-tok pesin of police Jimoh Moshood, dia investigation show say Ayoade Akinnibosun aka AY, Ibukunle Ogunleye aka Arrow and Adeola Abraham bin follow Saraki go Oloffa palace wen im go pay condolence visit afta di robbery.

New pictures of one of di five gang leaders wey police parade before also show am wit 'Aso Ebi' wey dem use for Saraki daughter wedding. Five of di leaders dem also gree say dem attend Saraki daughter wedding wey happen never too tey.

Police tok say dem no go allow anybodi intimidate dem and stop dem from doing dia investigation well-well ontop di Offa Bank Robbery afta dem don make progress.

Dem say dem go follow di investigation reach di end.

Moshood tok say Senator Saraki still dey under investigation ontop di robbery incident and police go do everytin within di law to make sure say justice dey served.

Di Senate President bin don deny say im hand no dey inside di robbery attack.