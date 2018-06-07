Image copyright Paul Morigi Image example Hasfat Abiola-Costello na MKO Abiola pikin

Nigeria decide on Wednesday to recognize June 12 1993 election day wey military goment bin cancel, as di only Democracy Day di kontri recognize, according to order from President Muhammadu Buhari.

'Afta twenty five years, wetin Buhari do inside one day, show my heart wey don bruise scata say integrity, fairness, honour still dey alive and well inside kontri wey my mama and papa sacrifice dia lives'.

Na wetin Hasfat Abiola-Costello wey be MKO Abiola pikin tell BBC Pidgin.

Di activist and presido of Women in Africa say 'May 29 handover date dem pick am from nowhere make am Nigeria Democracy Day, e no get meaning'.

Image copyright Vital voices Image example Buhari also give MKO Abiola 'Grand Commander of di Federal Republic' award wey be special titlle for only Presidents for di kontri.

As di tori land pipo including Nigeria tori pesin Dele Momodu and Wura Abiola wey be anoda pikin of MKO waka enta twitter to react: