Nyantakyi take Ghana money do 'tsaskele', release Special Prosecutor on am

Ghanaians dey call on President Akufo-Addo make he take Nyantakyi give Special Prosecutor for investigation after Anas en expose bab am.

People who watch di video den those wey see excerpts for social media shock say football administrators go fit sell games sake of dem take bribe.

"E do as we dey hear corruption but be like dis one we see plus wana own eyes" be what one Ghanaian talk.

Meanwhile, others bore say "Kwesi Nyantakyi take Ghana money do tsaskele" but overall, more people want make dem komot am from di current position as GFA President.

BBC Pidgin hit town den engage some Ghanaians, some of whom dey demand say make di law deal plus di corrupt officials.

Total of about 15,000 Ghanaians throng di Accra International Conference Centre for di video premiere.