Nigerians go start to dey observe public holiday on June 12 for 'future years' according to di federal goment.

On Wednesday, federal goment come out to announce say dem decide to move Democracy Day celebration from May 29 to June 12 to honour di late MKO Abiola afta dem do tok-tok wit pipo wey get mouth ontop di mata.

Dem also announce different awards, including di highest award for Nigeria, GCFR, to MKO Abiola, wey dem bin say win di 1993 presidential election wey dem cancel.

Im running mate, Ambassador Baba Gana Kingigbe go get di award of GCON while di late human rights lawyer Gani Fawehinmi go also get di award of GCON ontop how im fight so di June 12 elections go become reality.

As goment make di announcement, many pipo don dey check calendar, to see wen 12 June 2018 fall and weda na holiday. But part of wetin President Buhari release tok say:

"Di commemoration and di giving out of di awards go happen on 12 June 2018, di day wey go replace May 29 for future as national public holiday to celebrate Democracy Day."

Although di announcement tok about di celebration of Democracy Day for future on June 12, e no dey clear weda dem go also shift inauguration day too go June 12 for future .