Image copyright Twitter/@NGRSenate Image example Di senate say May 29 na still inauguration and handover to new goment day

Nigeria Senate say make President Muhammadu Buhari order di Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare and release di result of di June 12 presidential election wey pipo bin say MKO Abiola win.

Di senate want make Abiola and pesin wey follow am run - Babagan Kingibe get all di entitlement wey President and Vice President suppose receive.

Dem throway salute give President Muhammadu Buhari ontop dia decision to honour MKO Abiola and im Vice Baba Gana Kingibe plus human rights activist Gani Fawehinmi.

Di senate wey tok say dem gree wit goment declaration of June 12 as di new Democracy Day say May 29 go still be di day for handover and inauguration of new goment.

On Wednesday, federal goment come out to announce say dem decide to move Democracy Day celebration from May 29 to June 12 to honour di late MKO Abiola afta dem do tok-tok wit pipo wey get mouth ontop di mata.