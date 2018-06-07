Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI Image example Black Stars suppose play match wit Iceland on Thursday

President Akufo-Addo say government go dissolve di Ghana Football Association (GFA) after investigations by Anas Aremeyaw Anas into football corruption expose massive corruption inside Ghana football.

According to Sports Minister Isaac Asiama di GFA no longer be fit for purpose, based on dat government "dissolve with immediate effect".

Although GFA be company limited by liability, wey FIFA get laws against governments interfering in football management issues, check like President Akufo-Addo damn di consequences of possible FIFA ban.

Mr Asiama add say dissolving di FA dey mean say "all functions, den all activities all be dissolved", including suspension of di Ghana Premier League which start few weeks ago.

All dis dey follow Tiger Eye PI dema investigations led by Anas Aremeyaw Anas which expose massive rot for Ghana Football inside.

E no dey clear for now wetin go happun to di league for Ghana and dia football team wey suppose play Iceland on Thursday.

Di Ghana goment say dem go tell FIFA, di join bodi wey dey in charge of football for di world and CAF, di decision dem don take and "chart" new way forward for Ghana football.