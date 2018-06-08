Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie don break internet again
Nigeria writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie don tok anoda tin wey dey make pipo para on top internet.
For US comedy night show, di 'Daily Show', Chimamanda tell South African comedian, Trevor Noah say make dem make tins like opening doors dey for everi bodi no be only man go dey open door for woman.
She also address di issue of training boy pikin to be feminist because when woman wan tok her own as feminist, men fit see am as confrontation.
Well social media don respond to wetin she tok.
Some pipo dey tok say she don lose am.
Some women still want make man dey open door for dem.
Dis woman want make pipo understand wetin she tok.
Dis pesin tink say na particular women need to listen to wetin Chimamanda dey tok.
Chimmanda Adichie bin don enter social media wahala before after she tok say she bin no like as Hilary Clinton use wife start her social media bio for Twitter.