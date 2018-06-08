Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dis no go be di first time she dey enter wahala on top her feminist views

Nigeria writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie don tok anoda tin wey dey make pipo para on top internet.

For US comedy night show, di 'Daily Show', Chimamanda tell South African comedian, Trevor Noah say make dem make tins like opening doors dey for everi bodi no be only man go dey open door for woman.

She also address di issue of training boy pikin to be feminist because when woman wan tok her own as feminist, men fit see am as confrontation.

Well social media don respond to wetin she tok.

Some pipo dey tok say she don lose am.

Some women still want make man dey open door for dem.

I don't like putting mouth in all these Chimamanda gist but I need to sound this clearly 🔊



Whether we are dating, loving, hating, playing...whatever, please be opening door for me. I’m begging you.



If that’s the criteria for being weak, I gree. I WEAK well well. Thank you — Elsie Godwin (@ELSiEiSY) June 7, 2018

Dis woman want make pipo understand wetin she tok.

Chimamanda is deliberately being misunderstood by the gatekeepers of patriarchy.



Opening doors for women stems from the belief that women are weak and need extra care



What she has said is that we open doors for everyone, and not just women



Simple — #FreeLiahSharibu (@timiakegbejo) June 8, 2018

Dis pesin tink say na particular women need to listen to wetin Chimamanda dey tok.

Chimamanda is talking to Nigerian ladies that cannot pay bills, take a guy out, that expect a gift on their man's birthday and cannot shoot their shot .... — Adult Gambino 🇳🇬🇲🇾 (@Jreal_dikach) June 8, 2018

Chimmanda Adichie bin don enter social media wahala before after she tok say she bin no like as Hilary Clinton use wife start her social media bio for Twitter.