Ghana Football mata don get k-leg as goment on Thursday suspend all football activity for di kontri.

Di suspension na part of reply to 'Number 12' video investigative reporter Anas Aremeyaw Anas release dis week wey show how football ogas and referees dey collect money.

Ghana Youth and Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah say im tok say football for di kontri don dey suspended until further notice.

BBC tori pesin Thomas Naadi wey dey Ghana report say goment don tok say dem go put togeda interim body wey go dey in charge for di kontri football.

Anas 'Number 12' video shock plenty pipo for Ghana.

On Thursday di President Akufo-Addo bin sack all Ghana Football Association (GFA) members on top dis Anas expose; 'Number 12' video.

Wetin go happun now

Dis one mean say e go affect dem local league and even dem national teams.

Statement wey dem Information Ministry release, dem don tell police to do investigate for dem football association officials.

Goment dey tok say dem go send dem decision give football join bodi for Africa wey be CAF and FIFA.

Di kontri law makers dey also set committee wey go probe di corruption allegation.