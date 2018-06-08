Image copyright Getty Images Image example President Muhammadu Buhari declare June 12 as Democracy day for Nigeria to take honour late chief M.K.O Abiola

Nigeria Federal Goment don announce say public holiday no go dey for June 12, 2018.

Before now pipo bin dey tink say goment go declare di day as public holiday as e be say president Muhammadu Buhari announce am to be di new day to celebrate Democracy.

For di twitter handle of Nigeria goment, @asorock di presidency explain say di new date to celebrate democracy go begin "in future years" and go replace May 29th as a National Public Holiday.

Dis tweet help answer di kwesion wey plenti Nigerians don dey ask questions about June 12, 2018.