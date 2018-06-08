Ogbonge Nigeria actor, Ali Nuhu, say e good as di kontri get two major industries and e no mean say dem dey duplicate each oda work.

Mr Nuhu, wey be one actor wey dey act for Kannywood and Nollywood, tok am on di set of im new Kannywood movie 'Makanta biyu' (second blindness).

"No be only Nigeria get two film industries, if you go India, apart from Bollywood dem get Tollywood wey dey represent di Tamil speaking region, so notin bad in wetin we dey do."

E tok say as Muslim full northern Nigeria so, e mean say dia culture and lifestyle go show for Knnywood and Nollywoods wey dey southern Nigeria dey imitate are wia Christians boku.

Mr Nuhu put mouth inside how e be like say na cinema producers dey cari dia feem go and dat one go pursue poor man wey no get moni to buy cinema ticket.

E say na so di tin be nowaways because na cinema dey pay pass.

"Di first tin na to cari your feem go cinema den after, you go release am on DVD or oda online platforms wey pipo fit download and watch, na dis way sure pass for di investment."

Ali Nuhu na one of di correct pipo wey live for Jos before im blow. Di town don produce plenti pipo wey shine well-well for entertainment industry.

Pipo like musicians MI, P-Square, Efe wey win Big Brother Naija, all of dem dey rep Jos town.

Mr Nuhu tok say di religious fight-fight wey dey happen for di town dey make pipo to fear to go dia but Jos still dey kampe.