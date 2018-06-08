Anas bare en teeth at Kennedy Agyapong, whack am plus GH₵25m defamation suit
Investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas bare en 32 give MP Kennedy Agyapong as he whack am plus GH₵25 million defamation suit for court.
Di suit against di NPP Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong dey stem from en comments for radio den television top which damage Anas en reputation.
Anas is seeking reliefs including general damages for libel against Agyapong, as well as aggravated damages arising from the libellous comments published by the defendant in the sum of GH₵ 25,000,000.
Lawyer Kissi Adjabeng who be Anas en lawyer talk Accra-based Citi FM "we get chaw pages, eight pages of defamation wey Agyapong accuse Anas of."
Di MP no dey Ghana now, reports be say he travel go China on some business trip but Anas en lawyer say dem go serve di suit on am once he return.
Before Anas go premier en video di MP make chaw allegations against am, from say he no dey pay taxes on en business, he dey use land guards take grab properties den stuff. Most of di allegations, Mr Agyapong no get evidence take back dem.
E be den comments say Anas en lawyers say e damage Anas en reputation sake of that court for make he pay GH₵25 million.