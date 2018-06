Abacha loot: How di moni take waka

Dem no support media player for your device Till now, pipo still dey tok about di iron hand wey Gen Sani Abacha take rule Nigeria

Nobody sabi how much di total of all di money wey Abacha steal but Transparency International been talk say im steal like $5bn between 1993-1998, di five-year wey im rule Nigeria.

Another big question be how much Nigeria government don see collect from abroad for inside di money wey Abacha steal?

Switzerland government wey be part of di countries wey help Nigeria find di money bin do agreement say dem go only return di money if dem sure say Nigeria go use for better development things like roads, water, medicine and education.

See how di moni take waka.