Image copyright Facebook/President Buhammadu Buhari Image example Buhari sign three new laws on Friday 8 June, 2018.

President Muhammadu Buhari don use biro press hand on top new law for Nigeria wey don block vice-presidos to contest for president more dan once if dem take ova dia oga post become president before anoda election.

Nigeria law book alias constitution allow presidents to contest only two times of fours years each.

Now dis new law mean say if di current vice president take ova from am before dia tenure end, di law go count say di VP don already take oath as president once therefore get only one more time to contest again.

Dis law wey dey among di three bills di presido sign on Friday also affect deputy govnors wey take ova dia oga post become govnor.

E don put important change to laws wey concern before and afta-election mata for di kontri, according to Senior Special Assistant to presido Buhari on National Assembly matters, Ata Enang.

One of di oda change for di contitution handle pre-election mata.

Dem no support media player for your device Pipo need to wake up - Falz

Mr Enang say di new act go reduce di date and time to determine pre-election argument. Im no state di number of days for di new act.

"Anoda act wey go come into force today na constitution amendment number 21 wey handle determination of pre-eelction mata. E don reduce di date and time to determine pre-election mata to ensure say di issue no go worry di time of elections. Di relevant section for di constitution don amedn dis act, therefore di constitution don change," na so Enang tok.