Donald Duke say im go contest for 2019 presidential election

Image copyright Instagram/realdonaldduke Image example Donald Duke neva dey sure of di party wey im wan use take run for di 2019 election

Donald Duke, wey be former govnor for Cross River State for south-south Nigeria, don declare say im get interest to run for di office of President for 2019 general elections.

E yan dis one as e talk for di annual Law dinner wey law student Association of di University of Nigeria (UNN), arrange.

Oga Duke wey tok on di topic 'Nigeria In Clear and Present Danger', explain say although e neva dey sure yet of di party wey im go join take contest, but im dey sure say time don reach to shake bodi and do sometin to solve di kontri palava.

Oga Duke wey still be member of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), na one of those wey welcome di Coalition For Nigeria Movement wey former President Olusegun Obasanjo tier rubber for February to save Nigeria from plenti palava.

E be also one of those wey witness di registration of Obasanjo as member of di group.