Image copyright Getty Images Image example Some pipo go get time to jolli on Tuesday

Five states for south-west Nigeria go observe public holiday on Tuesday June 12 to mark di 25th anniversary of di 1993 election wey pipo believe say MKO Abiola win.

Dis one come only days wey Nigeria federal goment announce say public holiday no go dey for 12 June 2018 for di whole kontri.

Lagos, Oyo, Ondo, Ogun and Osun na di five south-west states wey declare public holiday for June 12.

For Oyo State, dia Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Toye Arulogun tok for inside statement say im "dey happy 25 years afta di election wey pipo say be di freest and fairest for di history of Nigeria, federal goment decide to recognize di winner of di election, late Abiola."

President Buhari bin cari award give di late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola as di Grand Commander of di Federal Republic wen im announce di change of Democracy Day for di kontri from May 29 to June 12.

Buhari goment also award Ambassador Baba Gana Kingibe, wey be Abiola running mate, Grand Commander of di Niger (GCON).

Chief Gani Fawehinmi also collect GCON award, sake of say im be human rights fighter wey drag wit authorities to make June 12 possible afta dem bin don cancel di election for 1993.