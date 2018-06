Image copyright EPA Image example Two pipo wey dress like Donald Trump and Kim Jung Un enta street days before di summit

America Presido Donald Trump land for Singapore on Sunday to attend di ogbonge meeting wit North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wey dem go use tok about di future of Pyongyang nuclear weapon.

Presido Trump fly enta Singapore Paya Lebar Air Base wit Air Force One Sunday afternoon, wit di hope to lay di groundwork for nuclear deal wit one of America most bitter long-time enemy.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un first land for Singapore for im meeting with Donald Trump.

Wetin each kontri want?

Earlier Mr Kim touched down with his entourage including running bodyguards

🚗🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️https://t.co/StcGB7NBPt pic.twitter.com/6Z4fcDoyWy — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 10, 2018

US want make North Korea stop dia nuclear weapon patapata wey be say everibod fit see am korokoro. Defence Secretary Jim Mattis say na only wen dem begin do am dem go get "mercy" from all di UN punishment wey dey dia head.

But dis no mean say US dey expect final deal for Singapore. President Trump describe am as "time-to-know-you situation" and say: "E go be process."

Sabi pipo say as Kim don already get meeting wit di most powerful leader for di world, im don already win. Dem dey also ask why im go stop im nuclear weapons afta im don try well-well to get dem.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Before im leave for Singapore, Trump bin attend di G7 meeting for Canada

Some pipo say im no go ever do am, unless everibodi wey dey for di Korean peninsula stop dia own too - including US.