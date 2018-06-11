Image copyright LOUISA GOULIAMAKI Image example Small pikin dem dey inside di ship too

One rescue ship wey cari 629 migrants no get wia e go go for Mediterranean sea afta Italy new interior minister no give am permission to enta di kontri.

Matteo Salvini, wey be leader of di right-wing League, say make Malta accept di ship wey e name na Aquarius, but dem reject am.

Malta say di German charity SOS Méditerranée pick up di migrants for Libyan water, wey mean say na Italy suppose collect dem.

Italy na di main place migrants dey take enta Europe from North Africa.

Di League bin promise voters during Italy recent general election say dem go show migrants pepper.

Tori be say dis migrants na for six different rescue operations dem pick dem for Libya water.

Di UN refugee agency for Italy bin ask those wey e concern to "sharp sharp allow migrants and refugees wey dey di Aquarius to land safely and quickly".

Who dey di ship?

Image example Kontris wia pipo dey from enta Italy pass

Dem rescue many of di migrants for Libya water, and dis na apian way many migrants dey use take enta Europe from sub-Saharan Africa.

Italian Navy, Italian coastguard and merchant ship rescue 400 come transfer dem go Aquarius.

Migrants wey dey dis Aquarius na 123 pikin wey dey on dia own, 11 small-small pikin and seven women wey get belle, SOS Méditerranée tok.

Dis small pikin dem wey dey between 13 and 17 years, come from Eritrea, Ghana, Nigeria and Sudan, according to one journalist wey dey di ship, Anelise Borges.

Wetin dey make Salvini do strong head?

On Sunday, e say Italy dey tok "no to human trafficking, no to di bizness of illegal immigration".

"Malta no dey accept anibodi," im tok. "France dey pursue pipo back for dia border, Spain dey use weapons defend dia own."

"E no dey possible for Malta to say 'no' to every request for help. Di Good Lord put Malta closer dan Sicily to Africa."

One deal wey Italy former goment do wit Libya authorities don make migrants wey dey enta di kontri drop since last year, but Italian officials say 13,500 migrants don register so far dis year.