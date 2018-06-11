Image copyright SAEED KHAN Image example Di mascot for di Russia World Cup

Di agency for Nigeria wey dey chook eye for human smuggling mata, Naptip don rescue 10 young pipo from di hand of traffickers wey wan cari dem go Russia.

Di smugglers bin use di World Cup wey go start on Thursday as reason why dem dey cari di pipo travel. Di 10 of dem bin cari FIFA Fan ID card.

Na for Murtala Muhammad International Airport for Lagos dem rescue dem, as dem dey prepare to enta one Airline.

Di airline bin no allow five of dem enta dia plane because dem bin cari only one way ticket, wey mean say dem no plan to return.

According to Naptip, di traffickers bin force some of di young pipo parents to drop plenti moni for di Russia visa.

Naptip say dem catch one policeman and oda quarantine officials for di airport wey get hand for di mata and dem dey try torchlight di mata more.

For statement wey Naptip release, dem say out of those wey dem rescue, nine na girls and one na boy. Out of dis number, five of dem come from Edo State, three from Delta State, one from Imo and di last one from Benue State.

Officers of di agency bin don raise alarm say dem dey get signal say some traffickers wan use di World Cup cari smuggle pipo enta Europe through Russia.

Because of dis informate, Naptip madam Julie Okah-Donli, bin meet with officials of Russia Embassy for Nigeria and di Sports minister, Solomon Dalung.

Na dat one make di agency come up with 'Operation Block' and do collabo with oda security agency to help make sure say dem catch any trafficker wey wan do dat kain tin.