Di tori say reggae artist Ras Kimono don die still dey shake Nigerians.

Kimono, wey im real name na Ukeleke Onwubuya, pass away for Lagos on Sunday afternoon afta im collapse for Friday.

One place wia dem go miss di musician plenti na Freedom Park for Lagos state, Nigeria.

Di former prison wey don turn cultural centre na place wia Kimono leg dey enta well well before im die.

Na for February 2018 im perform im last show for dia wey im call, di ''Equality and Justice'' concert.

One pesin wey remember di show well well na Lucia Shimmers, madam for Shimmers Production Services, wey dey record di show as e dey happen for di park.

Image copyright Lucia Shimmers Image example Lucia Shimmers and Ras Kimono

Shimmers tell BBC News Pidgin say: ''Kimono na confam professional, na for early mor mor sound check take start, no be say im stroll enta around 4pm or 5pm wen na show na 7pm''.

''Kimono go behind di console by imsef and begin check di piano, drum, microphone, before im go ready for di show''.

She say im no collect gate fee unto say im wan make fans jolli on top im performance and dat night special.

Im use dat night sing di same songs wey im don dey preach tey tey wey include di hardship for Nigeria, how di kontri go beta, how im no wan Nigerians to lose hope and di rest.

Image copyright officialRasKimono/Instagram Image example 🎵'Ayaga Yaga Yaga Yo oho...'🎵 na one of di popular songs im be sing for 1990's

Shimmers tok say, even though e no too tey wey she begin relate wit Kimono afta work join dem togeda, na papa im be unto di wey im dey treat pesin like pikin.

''Im sabi you, im no sabi you im go behave like your papa.''

She say she no sure if Kimono dey drink but she believe say im no dey smoke, so she no dey send all di rumour wey dey spread say 'ganja' fit follow join wetin do am.

Shimmers say di death of Kimono na big loss for Nigeria unto say im na pesin wey boku wit talent and na pesin wey dey spread messages of change like Afrobeats star Fela Anikulapo Kuti.