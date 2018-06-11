Image copyright PoliceNG_PCRRU/Twitter Image example SARS mata reign again for social media afta video show as police dey nack man wey dey for ground

Nigeria Police for Lagos don sack three of dia men afta dem find dem guilty say dem spray tear gas on top asthma patient.

Lagos Police Public Relations officer, Chike Oti say, dem try do orderly room trial for di three policemen wey bin use tear gas on top Ademuwagun Solomon near China town for Lagos.

Video wey show as di attack happun, wey dem call "SARS Operative shoot one man wey dem label fraudster for Ojota" , catch fire for social media.

But police deny say na shooting, dem say tear gas na im make Ademuwagun get asthma attack.

Di policemen wey dem dismiss na Inspector Momoh Sulaiman, Sergeant Emmanuel Monday and Sergeant Adamu Usman.

Oti tok for statement say dem dem don also collect dia work kit from di two sergeants but dem don forward di dismissal of di inspector go Assistant Inspector General of Police for Zone 2 for approval.