Image copyright @Mimimefo237 Image example Shops wey dem burn for Kumbo main market

Amnesty International don draw ear give Cameroon goment to make sure say soldiers plus pipo wey want Ambazonia independence dey responsible for crime wey dem commit for Anglophone regions.

Amnesty International say di way wey Cameroon soldiers dey take mishandle di pipo from Anglophone communities go make palava for di area worse.

Tori be say plenty pipo don die for detention. Up to 44 members of Cameroon security don die from gunshot and stabbing for check point. Students and teachers no free from di attack.

Di group don interview pass one hundred and fifty victims including di ones wey dem beat, shock wit electric or burn. One victim tok how dem take use hammer beat dem till dem confess.

Di human right group say dem get evidence to show say soldiers don wipe out plenty villages plus torture pipo wey dem catch. Di fighters wey want dia own kontri kwanu, dem sef no just send human life at all.

Dem also tok say satellite image dey wey show military completely burn down di village of Kakwa.

Di fight fight wey bin start two years ago dey gradually turn anoda tin.