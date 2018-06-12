Image copyright ADE OBISESAN/Getty Image example MKO Abiola as im dey read speech as president and Commander in Chief wey im declare by imsef

For many pipo, wen dem hear di name MKO Abiola, wetin dey enta dia mind na money, plenti pikin and election. And dem no dey wrong.

Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola GCFR na man wey get many parts. Im dey like crab wey you no go fit chop for darkness.

Na for Abeokuta, Ogun State dem born am for August 1937 as number 23 pikin for im family.

Abiola na popular business man wey get investment for 102 kontris and bin start business as firewood seller.

Im bin work as editor for "Trumpeter" magazine wia former Nigeria president Olusegun Obasanjo work as im assistant.

For 12 June 1993, Abiola bin contest for election to be president of Nigeria wit Babagana Kingibe as im running mate. June 12 election na election wey many pipo believe say dey free and fair pass any oda one di kontri don do.

As military goment of Ibrahim Babangida cancel di election, MKO decide to declare imsef President and Commander in Chief of Federal Republic of Nigeria. Im also carry National Assembly come back plus return all di state govnors wey military bin dismiss.

Image copyright PIERRE BOUSSEL/AFP Image example Abiola son Kola collect im award from President Buhari on 12 June 2018

Im speech on 10 June 1994 wia im declare imsef as president, make military president General Sani Abacha to order for im arrest and 200 policemen escort am to prison.

Im die on 7 July 1998, di day wey dem suppose release am from prison and weeks afta Abacha die.

MKO get 40 pikin from four marriages plus odas wey we no sabi. Im wives na Simbiat Atinuke Shoaga, Kudirat Olayinka Adeyemi, Adebisi Olawunmi Oshin and Doyinsola Abiola Aboaba.