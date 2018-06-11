Twitter #EndSARS fit end police harassment for Nigeria?
#EndSARS don dey popular wella on top social media especially for Twitter for more than one year now.
Dis #EndSARS waka for social media na wetin different pipo and groups inside Nigeria dey use share dia experience on top di kain harassment and brutality dem don see from men of di Special Anti Robbery Squad wey be special unit of di kontri Police.
Twitter #EndSARS fit end police harassment?
Segun Awosanya wey start dis #EndSARS movement tell BBC News Pidgin say dis dia tok tok on top dis mata na strategy move, no be sometin wey dem go just hope say by tomorrow e go stop, but na gradual process.
"Di Endsars advocacy no dey base on twitter, e dey base on strategic, lobbying activities and to involve active citizens wit di national assembly."
Na December 2017 Nigeria police bin shook mouth last on top di mata.
Afta six months e belike say notin change, different pipo don dey tweet dia #EndSARS experience.
According to Mr Awosanya, no be say dem wan replace di police or dem dey do dis waka for political reason, but wetin dem want be say:
- Make goment take di life of citizens serious- put "premium for di lives of di citizens."
- Make goment structure di police for accountability to dey- dat na who dem go dey give account to for dia actions.
Oga Awosanya say "wetin pipo dey see for twitter na awareness, to gada interest, to make pipo know wetin we dey do, make dem know dia right, plus talk for dem to get dia freedom and make sure say citizens get place to go, wen police attack or harass dem."
Di organiser of di EndSARS waka say twitter na just di platform where citizens fit get help plus get alternative where dem go fit report cases to.
"Apart from di tweet we get organised advocacy wey dey structured, we get legal unit wey dey handle intervention and na me dey lead am."
"Wen pipo raise alarm for twitter and dem tag me, i go follow di mata, find out wetin don happen, settle di case and make sure di pesin dey free."
Oga Awosanya say because of dia hard work and di support from Nigerians to push di SARS mata for goment to know say e dey serious, in two weeks time dem go dey expect:
- National assembly to pass police act amendment bill.
- Public hearing dey come wit national assembly togeda wit di national human right commission of Nigeria so dat di whole world go see wetin average Nigerian dey pass through.
E conclude say di way di mata don serious, anybodi wey no get plan to restructure di police force, no go even get di opportunity to serve di kontri.