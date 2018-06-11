Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nigeria don dey enjoy uninterrupted democracy since 1999. General Abdusalam Abubakar na di last military head of state wey hand over to President Olusegun Obasanjo for May 29, 1999.

Nigeria dey make history on Tuesday June 12, 2018 as di kontri new Democracy Day.

E replace di May 29 date dem bin don dey use mark Democracy Day wen military hand over power to civilians for 1999.

Afta 25 years waka pass wen military goment cancel June 12, 1993 election results, Nigeria Presido Muhammadu Buhari declare dis date as di main Democracy Day of di kontri.

Nigeria goment go also honour di late MKO Abiola wey pipo see as di pesin wey win di 1993 presidential election wit Grand Commander of di Federal Republic, di highest award for Nigeria.

June 12 fit change Nigeria Democracy?

Sabi pipo say di 1993 presidential election na di fairest and most peaceful one wey don ever happen for Nigeria.

Dem say wetin goment go fit do to make am mean sometin na anytin wey relate to good governance and democracy.

Image copyright Vital voices Image example Buhari also give MKO Abiola 'Grand Commander of di Federal Republic' award wey be special titlle for only Presidents for di kontri.

Civil Activist and President of Women in Africa Hasfat Abiola-Costello say wetin goment do wit June 12 mean sometin for Nigeria Democracy.

"Now na about democracy wey sabi say na for di hand of di pipo power dey."

"June 12 na movement wey mobilize di Nigeria pipo. Na big tin for Nigeria, na one event but na event wey go make Nigeria pipo reason am say dem no be citizens for mouth."

Na so Abiola-Costello tok.

Di daughter of late MKO Abiola, Hafsat Abiola-Costello say say di June 12 'event' na one wey go make Nigerians reason di power wey dem get

Image copyright Paul Morigi Image example Hasfat Abiola-Costello na MKO Abiola pikin

Abiola running mate, Ambassador Baba Gana Kingigbe go get di award of GCON while di late human rights lawyer Gani Fawehinmi go also get di award of GCON ontop how im fight so di June 12 elections go become reality.

Aside from family members of di pipo wey goment wan give award, goment also invite oda ogbonge pipo wey get hand ontop di June 12 mata like Professor Wole Soyinka and Human Rights Lawyer Femi Falana.

BBC Pidgin understand say MKO family go attend di event for Presidential banquet hall, Abuja by 10:00."

Femi Falana no gree tell BBC Pidgin if im go attend for security reasons but im promise to say how im reason di whole mata afta di event.

Image copyright @AsoRock Image example June 12 Democracy Day event go take place for Presidential banquet hall, Abuja by 10:00am.

Civil Society organizations, labour unions and democracy groups dey also plan events across south west Nigeria on Tuesday.

MKO Abiola Family dey also plan to do sumtin dat day for dia family house too.

For Lagos, Nigeria, di state goment go cut tape open one giant image of MKO Abiola

Ogun State goment go also hold remembrance event.

But afta all di event on Tuesday, na big question wey many pipo go dey ask go front how June 12 fit become di new hand ova day for evri goment.