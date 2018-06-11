Image example NEMA workers bin carry placard, dey sing aluta song as dem gada for dia headquarters for Nigeria capital Abuja.

Nigeria fit suffer if nature strike today wit wahala alias natural disaster because goment rescue workers no happy to dia work.

National Emergency Management Agency workers do we no go gree waka on Monday close down dia office all ova di kontri on top provoke say dem dey work without Life assurance.

Dem say e don pass eight months wey dem dey beg dia Director General Mustapha Maihaja make e chook eye for Life assurance for staff but im no do anything.

" Some of our staff die wen our assurance expire and now dia family dem dey eat from hand to mouth. Some of dem na our office pipo here dey donate moni give dem to take chop", one of di protesters tell BBC pidgin.

Oga Maihaja imself neva reply di accuse and complain wey full ground. BBC Pidgin try to tok to am but im staff say di NEMA Director General dey Russia for di world cup.

E neva answer call to im phone number or reply text message we tori pesin send am on top dis mata.

Image example Di workers say dem no go open office until dey DG chook eye for dia mata

Dem say since Mustapha Maihaja enta office, e no gree renew dia life assurance policy even though staff dey die for dia work for Borno, Yobe and Adamawa state.

Aside say dem no get life assurance, dem say dey DG no dey provide dem with wetin dem go carry work.