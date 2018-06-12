Joshua Dariye go stay inside prison self contain for 14 years

Image copyright EFCC Image example Tears comot Senator Joshua Dariye eye wen di judge give di judgement.

Court don give former govnor for plateau state Joshua Dariye self contain for prison where im go stay for 14 years.

Justice Adebukola Banjoko of Abuja High Court on Tuesday find Senator Dariye gility for criminal breach of trust andusing public funds anyhow.

Nigeria corruption police, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC na im carry di mata go court.

Di mata don stay court for more than 10 years before judgement land 12 June, 2018.