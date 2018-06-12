Image copyright ChannelsTV

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don officially give late MKO Abiola, Grand Commander of di Federal Republic (GCFR) award.

Buhari cari im hand give di award to Abiola oldest son Kola on Tuesday for Abuja.

MKO Abiola na im be di pesin wey pipo feel say bin win di 1993 presidential election wey di military goment of Ibrahim Babangida cancel.

Buhari also cari award give Baba Gana Kingibe wey be Abiola running mate for di election and Gani Fawehinmi, late human rights activist, get award of Grand Commander of di Niger (GCON).