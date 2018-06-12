Image example MKO and Fela

Nigerians no go quick quick forget Tuesday 12 June, 2018 as Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari give late Chief MKO Abiola, Grand Commander of di Federal Republic (GCFR) award.

MKO Abiola na di presidential candidate wey pipo feel say bin win di June 12, 1993 election wey di military goment of Ibrahim Babangida cancel.

Abiola na di change millions for Nigeria put dia hope on say im go cari dem comot from poverty and give dem beta life.

But one pesin wey no send Abiola for dat time na di late Nigeria musician Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

Fela na international musician wey pipo dey respect all over di world sake of di way im join politics and im own brand of African music wey im name Afrobeat.

Fela use Afrobeat torchlight di sufferings for Nigeria, di bad bad tins military goments dey do and im halla against corruption, and Abiola na one of di pipo im bin attack steady.

Image example Fela Anikulapo-Kuti na one of di musician for Nigeria wey dey halla against corruption for government, before e die for 1997

For Fela song ''International Thief Thief'' wey im record wit im band Egypt 80, im claim say pipo like Abiola and former president Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, na remote dem be for international companies wey dey control dem to steal money for di kontri.

Abiola na di oga of di International Telephone and Telegraph, wey be big and powerful American company wit leg for many kontris for world wey include Nigeria.

Unto say Fela na pesin wey pipo respect, di song ITT begin make pipo dey use one kain eye look Abiola for di 1980s.

Among di oda plenti companies wey Abiola dey control na Decca Records, di same company wey sign Fela as artist, so e dey surprise sabi pipo how Fela go dey abuse im own oga.

Image copyright PIERRE BOUSSEL Image example Late Chief MKO Abiola

Seun Kuti, wey be Fela Kuti pikin, tok say im late papa and Abiola fight fight na wrong accusation light di fire.

Seun tok for social media for 2016 say, Fela and Abiola start to dey fight diasef afta Simbiat Abiola, wey be di first wife of chief, claim say Fela and im gang thief her motor.

Seun say di tin pain Fela sake of say e remain small wey military goment, wey dey harsh for thief thief mata, go execute am.

Image example Seun Anikulapo Kuti

Na one witness wey im heart dey pain am unto di truth wey im hide finally tok di tin wey court declare say Fela hand pure.

Since dat day, Fela no forgive Abiola according to Seun.

Sorry, this Facebook post is currently unavailable.

But Segun Aka-Bashorun, wey write di book, ''Di President Who Never Ruled'' about Abiola, tok say na different mata cos di kwanta between di musician and businessman.

Segun Aka-Bashorun, wey im papa na lawyer to di rivals, tell tori pipo for im book launch two years ago say na Fela anti-goment music cos dia kwanta.

''My papa na di lawyer of di two of dem and since l dey close to my papa, e give me chance to know some coded tins im dey do.'''

''Wen Decca West Africa sign Fela, MKO no dey feel some of di message wey Fela dey sing so im wan control am.''

''Abiola get contracts wit military so e dey important to am to find way to stop di way Fela dey attack goment and Fela no like am.'' Aka-Bashorun tok.

Dem no support media player for your device Felabration: Di festival to celebrate di King of Afrobeats

Aka-Bashorun still tok say, na vex wey dey bite Fela make dey attack Abiola wen im dey alive.

Na only Fela and Abiola sabi wetin cause wahala between dem, but one tin wey sure pass be say, dis two na heavyweight champions for di trade wey dem choose wen dem dey alive and reach tomorrow pipo go still dey celebrate di tins dem do and vex for di ones dem no try for.