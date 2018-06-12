Ariana Grande wan marry

Image copyright Jason Kempin Image example Ariana Grande bin dey date rapper Mac Miller, while Pete dey date Cazzie David, wey im papa na comedian Larry David.

American singer, Ariana Grande don confam report say she dey engaged.

Di 24 years old singer confam di tori wit reply to her fans wey dey tweet about her engagement to comedian Pete Davidson.

Pete Davidson, wey dey popula for im role for US sketch show Saturday Night Live, recently draw two tattoos of Ariana - her initials and di bunny ears logo wey dem take know her.

Di couple - wey make dia relationship for Instagram official on 30 May - bin just comot from oda relationships.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Pete and Ariana don dey post foto of each oda for dia Instagram since late May.

One of her fan tweet say, "I hope e know say e dey marry us too."

Then she reply say. "HAHAHAHAHAHH e don get di info."

Ariana Grande wey be 24 years old also thank fans wey dey congratulate her, and even reply to one tweet wey dem for call her Mrs. Davidson.

Di singer even tell fan she dey very happy and excited.

Two of dem even showface for Kanye West listening party for im new album recently.