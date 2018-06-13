Image example To dey alone na one of di wahala intersex pipo for Nigeria dey face

Musbahu (no be im real name) na pesin dem born wit both man and woman bodi part.

Na intersex dem take born am, wey mean say, as far as na mata of im bodi, Musbahu no follow join man or woman.

Wen Musbahu wey be 24 years, be small pikin for northern Nigeria, dis mata no gree let am rest unto say im dey confused who or what im suppose be.

"Wen I still dey grow and di tin wey dey block my eye comot say I no be boy or girl, shock gbab me" Musbahu tell BBC.

Some of di first tins Musbahu remember wen im be pikin na how pipo dey laff am.

"Unto di way pipo dey abuse me and laff me, I cari my own two leg comot myself for school but e no change anytin sake of say e no make me jolli".

"One time dey wey sef wey l wan kill myself to free myself for di wahala l dey face," Musbahu confess.

Dem no support media player for your device 'I be Lesbian, but I also be pesin’

Na boy dem first raise me

Musbahu tok say, im papa, mama and oda family members "don accept am di way im be".

But e no easy for Musbahu papa for beginning.

''Shock fall for my head di day dem born am" Papa Musbahu tok.

"Wen di storm first land, I dey feel say make l just die for here but sake of say l dey follow God wella, e don make tins beta''.

Image example Musbahu go like if pipo dey see am as man even though im get both man and woman bodi part

"Na boy we first bin dey raise Musbahu; im dey answer boy name and we send am go boys' school.''

But di way im bodi begin dey change cari im mind comot for di life we choose for am".

Musbahu tok say, "Wen l reach age 10, my breasts begin dey grow, my paddy dem begin laff me, dis u-turn confuse me sotay l begin dey fear''.

For di age of 11, Musbahu start to see her period.

"After dat, my life almost turn upside down," Papa Musbahu remember.

Dr Anas Yahaya, wey be expert for gender mata for Bayero University, Kano tok say, "One out of 2,000 new born pikin dem wey comot for Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital for Kano, Nigeria na intersex dem be".

For Nigeria, and all di world, intersex pipo dey face strong abuse and hate.

Wetin be intersex?

Wen dem born intersex pipo, dem bin dey get both man and woman gender.

For doctors wey wan sabi weda intersex pesin na boy or girl, dem dey wan no di tins wey happun as di child bin dey grow from small.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dis sign na for Namibia. E reach up to 1.7% of people have intersex traits

Dem dey check DNA and tins like chromosomes, wey dey decide if pikin suppose be man or woman wen in dey di belle of im mama.

Dem go see weda di baby get egg like woman or balls for im penis like man, and weda dem get womb or not.

Dem also dey test di hormone di pesin bodi dey produce.

According to di United Nations, di condition dey affect up to 1.7% of population for world.

Wen gender become mata of choice

As time dey go, Musbahu no hapi wit di kain life im dey live but for im mind na man im choose form imself

Im believe say dis im dream to live "normal life" go allow am finish school, find work and start family.

Wen im first go see doctor, dem tell am say, im get choice to change im gender thru operation.

Mushabu tok say, "Doctors tell me say e dey okay if na man l wan be".

But di surgery go cost N250,000 ($695) and im family no get dat kain moni.

Papa Musbahu tok say, "I no even get money to feed my family, so how l wan pay for my pikin operation. Na dis make me comot di idea for my head for dat time".

Image copyright Getty Images Image example For Nigeria, and all over di world, intersex pipo dey face stigma

But, one local radio station agree bring dem come tok dia matter for live program, so dem fit raise donation and dem manage raise half di money dem dey find for di surgery.

"We don finish di first and second level of di operation, well well."

"Dem comot my breast, cervix and stop di menstruation but our money come finish after dat," Musbahu tok.

Di family dey now find di rest of di money wey go complete Musbahu operation.