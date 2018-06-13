Image copyright Getty Images Image example Naptip say most of di pipo dem smuggle na girls

Agency wey dey chook eye for human trafficking for Nigeria, Naptip say dem dey fear say traffickers don already cari apian way smuggle pipo enta Russia say dem dey go World Cup.

Di madam patapata for di agency, Julie Okah -Donli say di federal goment bin give am powers make she screen all those wey join different supporters group before dem travel go Russia for di world cup but e no happun.

Madam Julie say even though Naptip bin raise alarm about how traffickers wan use World Cup take smuggle pipo, di Federal Ministry of Sports no bring di list of di delegates wey dey go Russia until on Monday 11 June and because of dey delay, most pipo bin don travel.

Naptip on Saturday bin rescue nine girls and one boy for Lagos airport as dem dey try travel go Russia on top pretence say dem be fans.

"World cup tournament dey provide avenue for human traffickers to smuggle innocent pipo go Europe to go enta prostitution, force labour and many of dem, dem go harvest dia organ", she explain.

She add say: "Russia na big place wey traffickers dey cari Nigerians go", and she dey fear for many of di girls because some Russian pipo no get respect for migrants.

Naptip don dey chook eye on top trafficking mata for Nigeria tey-tey

She say di agency dey do screening to help monitor all those wey dey go World Cup and dem must show pass say dem be genuine pipo before di agency go give dem clearance certificate.

E come explain give say, di few wey still dey ground, dem go use dia list to screen dem before dey leave.

Naptip oga explain give say most of di girls wey di traffickers dey take travel na between dey age 17 to 22 years.