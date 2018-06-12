Image copyright Getty Images Image example Cameroon go be di first African country to host 24 teams instead of 16 teams for AFCON.

AFCON 2019: Workers deh di vex say Italian company Piccini di do mago-mago

Cameroon go host African Cup of Nations for 2019, one of de stadiums dem weh deh di build for host de competition na Olembe stadium but de workers dem di vex for de kain treatment weh deh di give dem.

Police catch two of de delegates go lock'am and send odas far from deh gate for de construction site.

"Wen we apply for work, de Italian company Piccini di call we and wen we kam deh di make we sign anoda contrat with '2i Management' weh na Gabriel Ngaha bi de owner", workers dem tok.

De workers dem say deh di put all dem for 4C category even with all dia experience, plus deh no get insurance for de pass one year.

"We sign say moni for chop na 2500frs for one day but na 1000Frs deh di give we, 1000frs for pay moto and we di work sotey till mid night", Aweh Fandio weh na one of de representatives tok for BBC news Pidgin.

De company dem no di respect de rights of workers for extend weh deh no even respect workers representatives. For site some mago-mago di go on, deh di give advantages for some workers and no di give for odas.

Though de strike dey, some activities di still go on with oda sub-contractors dem weh deh get dia own particular work, no bi only Piccini.

"We want make Piccini respect Cameroon convention, category 4C, even sef, deh no respect de category, 4C na about 430frs per hour but deh di pay 390 fr per hour", Aweh explain.

Deh di bring workers from abroad for kam do work weh Cameroonians fit do, de labourer work, e add.

Wen BBC pidgin call Gabriel Ngaha for know e own side for tori e say problem no dey and say deh di work normally.

"Pipo dem weh we no know wusai deh komot wan kam start trouble", Ngaha add.