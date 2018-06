Image copyright FLORIAN PLAUCHEUR Image example Since 2003 kill kill and fight fight dey always happen for Rivers state election waka.

Saturday 16 June, 2018, local goment elections go hold for Rivers State, southern Nigeria.

And dis local council vote na test for Nigeria 2019 elections, according to wetin different pipo for Port Harcourt wey tok to BBC Pidgin dey yarn.

Daye Manuel say, " why I go vote wen di case dey court? Wetin make we no dey like to respect court for dis country? If court adjourn di case to December 12, we suppose wait! So we're in I Dey go do dia?"

Obagama Dighobo say e go vote for dia local goment election because e believe say e go dey peaceful. Im say di election na di right tin to do and na plus for democracy because constitution recognise local goment chairman not caretaker committee pipo.

Wilfred Fubara say im go vote because na sign say beta tin dey happen for local goment for di state after wetin don happen for di state since and e go show how di general elections next year go dey.

Image example RSIEC say electiona materials for di June 16, 2018 election don land.

Akason Ogbu say " I get my PVC but di tin be say I neva see wetin goment dey do so I no really dey interested, na my belle I dey find but as you tok, if I get chance I fit go vote."

Plenti tins don follow dis election mata

Tori be say plenti tins don follow dis election mata since di new administration come into power for 2015 as di Governor, Nyesom Wike sack di local goment council wey bin dey office come set up caretaker committees wey dey arrange tins till now.

But di case between di former local goment chairmen and councillors still dey supreme court wey come adjourn di case till December 12, 2018

Wit di local goment election wey go hold for Saturday 16 June, 2018,

For di RSIEC Headquarters for Port Harcourt, all di materials wey dem go take do di elections don land gidigba and wen BBC Pidgin go dia, di staff dem dey arrange di materials according to di local goment areas dem.

Image example Court mata dey ground wey fit make di June 18, 2018 election no make sense.

Election preparations start since March 13, 2018

Director Public Affairs/Civic Education, Sarah Hope Menney-Amgbare tell BBC Pidgin say dia preparations start since March 13, 2018 wen dem get training wey International Foundation For Electoral System IFES do wit support from USAID and UKAID.

She say dis training cover evribody from dia oga kpatakpata, Justice Iche Uriri to all di Electoral officers and di Ahdoc staff wey just end dis weekend wey pass and na to teach dem beta wey to carry di dis Electoral wey go dey standard.

For security di RSIEC tok tok pesin day dem dey partner wit all di security pipo dem to make sure say evri tin go dey peaceful for all di local goment even di ones wey dey for riverine areas dem, dem go even use drones monitor evri evri even as dem don renovate dia structures to make sure say even if rain fall as na rainy season dem dey do di elections, e no go spoil dia materials or hinder di process.

Dem also partner with transport companies to organise logistics mata wells both for land and water.

Image example Sarah Hope Menney-Amgbare, Director Public Affairs/Civic Education RSIEC

Mrs Menney-Amgbare come advise pipo for di state say make dem make sure say dem come out to vote on dat Election Day as di power dey dia hand wit dia voters card.

She say, " we get beta working relationship wit our mama body INEC naim make dem don give us di current voters register wey we don display for di 319 wards and 4442 units wey Dey di State, all don receive dia voters register both di one dem go display so dat pipo go go check dia names and di one dem go take work. Di Electoral officer dem don go wia dem go work to know di area well well.

But e no end dia, make dem come out because elections no be just politicians mata, na di time for di electorate to take decide who go Sidon for di chair. If you no put hand to decide who go Sidon dia, you no get mouth to tok. So make dem use dia PVC go vote and di power wey dem get na dat day den go exercise am."

Concerning di court mata wey some APC pipo carry go court, Menney-Amgbare say di one wey di court adjourn di mata to December 2018 no affect di elections as RSIEC na observer for di mata no be active participant so e no affect di elections.