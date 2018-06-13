Image example Pipo wey dey work for inside laboratory bin follow go on strike

Di medical laboratory unit for University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital bin dey busy as health workers sidon gidgba and patients dey come do test for dia treatment.

Dis place bin no dey like dat last week wen health workers for Nigeria under di Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) bin dey strike and evriwia quiet.

Madam Chinyere Nworah na diabetes patient wey come do test for di operation wey she wan do. She tell BBC Pidgin say she happy as all di workers don resume work fully and her treatment go start kia Kia.

She say she suppose do operation because of complications for her kidney due to her diabetes and hypertension but because of di strike she no fit do di operation.

"Doctor say dem wan see my file to know my medical history as I don dey come dis hospital since 2000, but sake of di strike, dem no fit trace my file so I gatz wait till now wey dem don call off di strike," she tok.

She say now she fit go do di test wey doctor tok because dem don see her file and dem fit give her date for di operation.

For Chidinma Esegine wey come antenatal clinic, she happy as all di nurses dem dey ground. She say before na only doctor dem bin dey and dem no dey do dem wey get belle di way di nurses and midwife dey pet dem. She say now she dey happy as all of dem don start work.

Kem Daniel-Elebiga wey be di tok tok pesin for UPTH, say di hospital no close work sake of di strike as doctors dem bin dey on ground to see pipo.

Elebiga tell BBC Pidgin say di hospital management bin get Red Cross pipo and oda adhoc staff wey bin dey help di doctors for di time wey di strike bin dey on but dem happy day di workers don resume work.