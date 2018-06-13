Image copyright Getty Images Image example Team USA-Mexico-Canada wit FIFA presido Gianni Infantino

Di 68th FIFA Congress wey dey happun for Mexcio don choose USA-Mexico-Canada to host di 2026 World Cup.

Morocco bin dey try drag wit di USA-Mexico-Canada collabo a.k.a 'United 2026' to host di 2026 competition.

Di North Africa kingdom chance increase dis week to host di biggest sport competition for world afta four US islands gree say dem go wash dia hand comot for di Wednesday final election.

But na di United 2026 join-body of three kontris sweet pass sake of dia ogbonge stadium, hotels and road network wey dem get and profit of up to $8.1bn di compeitition fit make for FIFA against di $4.4bn wey Morocco fit bring.

Morocco no be JJC for World Cup bid unto say dem don try dia luck five times now since 2006.

Lass lass di na di proposal wey United 2026 majority of di member kontris cari support give.