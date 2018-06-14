Image copyright Giorgio Cosulich Image example Traffic for Addis Ababa

Bad market catch armed robbers as go slow hold dem for road afta dem go rob one bank on Tuesday afternoon.

Di robbers try to rob Bole Branch of Abyssinia Bank for Ethiopia capital Addis Ababa.

Two of di suspected robbers - one wey dem say be security man run, but police still manage catch di main suspects.

Dem use car to escape wey later jam anoda car wey belong to Anteneh Redai, according to Aschalew Tamiru, di tok-tok pesin for di bank.

''Me and my friends try to follow dem but di car no fit pass 50 metres because of di accident wey e get,'' na wetin Anteneh tell BBC Amharic for phone.

''I see dem dey drive di car for wrong lane. Because of go slow, di driver jump out of di car come start to dey run. Na so anoda young man comot from di passenger seat follow di driver.

"Na so pipo for area begin shout come try to stop dem but one of dem hold knife."

Fassika Fenta, tok-tok pesin for city police commission, tell BBC Amharic say na almost 5m birr ($185,000; £136,000) dem save.

Oga Aschalew say everything don go back to normal and di branch dey open for operation.

Dis kain thing dey very rare for Abyssinia Bank, but also for di kontri.