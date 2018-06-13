Image example Workers for Ghana Police Service and Fire Service bin rush go where di accident bin happen to remove some of di deadi bodi dem.

11 pipo don die and plenti odas also wound inside one bad accident for Accra-Kumasi highway, southern Ghana.

Di accident happen on Tuesday when two buses from opposite direction jam each oda.

Dose wey wound dey receive treatment for hospital. 32 passengers survive the accident. But di fear be say di number of pipo wey die fit rise.

Image example Road accidents continue to be one big palava for Ghana as e dey claim more lifes.

Ghana's National Road Safety Commission say e pass 300 pipo wey don lost dia life for di first two months dis year inside more than 2000 road accidents all ova di kontri.

Authorities say wetin dey cause most of di accidents na disobedience to road safety regulations.