Donald Trump don 2019 Nobel Peace Prize nomination

Two lawmakers for Norway don choose America Presido Donald Trump as pesin wey suppose win Nobel Peace Prize afta im Singapore summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Christian Tybring-Gjedde and Per-Willy Amundsen, wey be lawmakers with populist Norway Progress Party tok on Wednesday say Trump " don take one big and important step wey fit help bring peace and reconciliation between North and South Korea."

One group of U.S. lawmakers dey also support dis one wey dem choose Trump for di 2019 Nobel Peace Prize.

Na for Norway di process to consider candidates and to award di Nobel Peace Prize dey happen..

Nominations for 2019 must reach di Norwegian Nobel Committee before February 1.

Di committee no suppose openly comment on top who dem norminate, na informate wey dem suppose keep secret for 50 years.