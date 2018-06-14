Image copyright Vittorio Zunino Celotto Image example Abedi Pele na fomer African footballer of di Year

Ghana goment don set up five man committee wey go dey incharge of football for di kontri for di main time.

Dis one dey happun afta one high court ban all football activity for di kontri football association for 10 days. Di ban na sake of di investigative documentary wey show how di association officials dey collect cash gift.

Pipo wey dey di committee na former African footballer of di year, Abedi Pele, Dr Kofi Amoah, Cudjoe Fianoo, Rev. Osei Kofi and Eva Okyere.

Ghana Attorney General bin petition High Court say make e dissolve di kontri football association sake of say dem dey do illegal activity and dem no fit to do dem work again.

Image copyright Ghana govment

Dis one be like di first major step wey dem dey take for di mata.

Dem don already stop some Ghana FA officials wey be wan travel go Russia to vote for who go host di 2026 world cup.

Police don begin to investigate all di officials wey dem show for camera say dem dey collect cash gift.

Dem show over 100 football officials wey dey collect cash gift for di investigative documentary wey shock plenti pipo for Ghana.