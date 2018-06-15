Image copyright Frankieleon

Nura Aliyu, 30, don enta hand of Nigeria Police afta dem catch am wit big cartons of codeine syrup for Katsina state, north west Nigeria.

Police bin cari di suspect for Tuesday as im drive for Senator Abba Ali road around Mohammed Dikko Stadium for Katsina.

Dem tok say dem find 300 cartons of codeine inside im moto.

DSP Gambo Isah, wey be tok tok pesin for Katsina Police Command wey confam di arrest to tori pipo say di cost of di drug dem find wit di suspect fit reach N1.5m for black market.

Isah say, ''Di suspect confess say na true im dey supply dis drug well well to oda drug dealers and customers.''

''As soon as we investigate finish, we go cari am go court''.

Image example Codeine cough syrup fit make pesin crase

Aliyu tell tori pipo say na di hustle to make moni push am go dis kain business.

Aliyu say, ''I get two wives and five pikin for house and na me dey take care of dem''.

''But as you see me so, l don dey start to regret wetin l cari my hand enta now wey l dey see una tori pipo dey feem me wit una camera and microphone''.