Image copyright AFP/GETTY IMAGES Image example Super Eagles supporters dey cari different kain good luck charm enta stadium

Supporters of Nigeria Super Eagles no go fit cari live fowl enta stadium during match, according to Russia media.

Andrei Ermak, wey be culture and tourism minister for di Kaliningrad region, na im tok say dem don ban Eagles supporters to cari live fowl enta di stadium for Kaliningrad.

Ermak tok say, ''Our informate centre MCH-2018 dey receive plenti questions from pipo''.

''Nigeria supporters dey ask if e dey possible to enta stadium wit live fowl, wey be part of dia good-luck charm.''

''E normal to see dem wit fowl for match but we tell dem say to cari dem enta our stadium no dey possible''.

Image copyright AFP/gETTY Images Image example France supporters dey also use chicken as dia good luck charm

Dis no be di first time Nigeria supporters don jam road block on top dis dia live fowl mata.

Wen South Africa host di World Cup for 2010, stadium officials for Ellis Park, Johannesburg no gree make dem cari dia live fowl, wey dem paint green and white, enta stadium.

Image copyright Getty Images

Oda tins wey you no fit bring come dia Russia stadium for World Cup 2018 include: