World Cup 2018: Russia no go allow Super Eagles supporters cari live fowl enta stadium
Supporters of Nigeria Super Eagles no go fit cari live fowl enta stadium during match, according to Russia media.
Andrei Ermak, wey be culture and tourism minister for di Kaliningrad region, na im tok say dem don ban Eagles supporters to cari live fowl enta di stadium for Kaliningrad.
- Pig wey predict say Trump go be presidenet say Nigeria go reach World Cup semi-finals
- Select your best ever African 11 players for World Cup
Ermak tok say, ''Our informate centre MCH-2018 dey receive plenti questions from pipo''.
''Nigeria supporters dey ask if e dey possible to enta stadium wit live fowl, wey be part of dia good-luck charm.''
''E normal to see dem wit fowl for match but we tell dem say to cari dem enta our stadium no dey possible''.
Dis no be di first time Nigeria supporters don jam road block on top dis dia live fowl mata.
Wen South Africa host di World Cup for 2010, stadium officials for Ellis Park, Johannesburg no gree make dem cari dia live fowl, wey dem paint green and white, enta stadium.
Oda tins wey you no fit bring come dia Russia stadium for World Cup 2018 include:
- Weapons
- Food or drinks wey include alcohol
- Sport equipment like bicycles, skateboards and keke
- Flag or banner wey long reach 2m x1m
- Very big bags
- Very big umbrella
- Dye
- Anytin wey resemble powder
- Animals except guide dog
- Anytin wey fit burn
- Anytin wey fit blow