Image copyright Sightsavers Image example WHO estimate say 200 million pipo for 42 kontris dey at risk of getting trachoma, mostly for Africa

Ghana don become di first kontri for sub-Saharan Africa to eliminate trachoma, wey be di ogbonge infection wey dey cause blindness worldwide, World Health Organization tok.

Pipo wey sabi say na di effort of di community, regional, and international collabo for public and private sectors make am happun. For year 2000, di disease threaten more dan 2.8 million pipo for Ghana with blindness, or about 15 percent of di population, according to WHO figures.

Trachoma na disease wey fit infect pesin and na fly and human touch dey spread am, and na mostly wia poverty and clean water and sanitation no dey e dey happun pass.

If dem no find out early, eyelashes go begin scratch and pain well-well and e fit lead to permanent blindness.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tok for statement say "E don reach 20 years since di global health community put mind to eliminate trachoma worldwide,"

"Although plenti work still dey to do elsewhere, di fact say we don eliminate am for Ghana mean say dem fit celebrate."

Ghana use wetin WHO-recommend wey be "SAFE" strategy for trachoma: Surgery, antibiotics, facial cleanliness, and environmental improvement.

Because of dis one, more dan 6,000 pipo for Ghana get medicine to stop dia pain, and operation to help dem. Dem also use 3.3 million doses of di Zithromax antibiotic wey Pfizer donate to help treat and protect people from infection.