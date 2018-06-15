Image copyright NurPhoto Image example Wen some pipo hear sallah, na beta meat dem package dey enta dia head

For most pipo wey no be Muslims, once dem hear say Eid dey, di next tin wey dey enta dia mind na jolli wit plenti ram and meat.

Di ones wey get friends go begin remind dem say: 'No forget my sallah meat oh', or "I dey come your house later come chop meat".

E also dey common to hear dis Muslims friends say "ah, no be dis sallah we dey share am, na di oda one".

For pesin wey no be Muslim, dis one fit cause confusion for dia head because sallah na sallah, na weda meat come out or not be di difference.

Muslims dey like use ram celebrate

Eid el Fitr (small sallah)

Di wan wey Muslims around di world dey celebrate now, na im dem dey call 'small sallah'. Dis one dey come immediately afta di Ramadan fast as e just happen now.

Na all about thanking God for successful finishing of di one month fast and pipo dey mostly celebrate am by dressing well for di morning prayers before dem go cook some ogbonge food, visit friends and family and go place like parks to relax. Dis sallah no dey cari meat, and if you jam am, na luck.

Meat wey dem roast wella na ogbonge chop for celebration

Eid el Adha or Kabir (big sallah a.k.a ram sallah)

Dis na di most popular sallah because of di rams wey you go see evriwia. E dey come during di Islamic month of Dhul Hajj (90 days afta dis one). Dis na wen pipo dey travel go Saudi Arabia for pilgrimage.

Di jolli wey dey follow dis one pass Eid el Fitr own because dis na more of a celebration. Dis na di time wey ram meat dey full everiwia, and dat your Muslim friend fit no get beta excuse to take escape your own package.