Eid el Fitr celebration: Buhari say make Nigerians stop to dey praise thief
Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari say make Nigerians stop to dey praise thieves but to dey look dem wit small eye sake of bad tins dem don do.
Di president tok dis one for di message wey im send to Muslims for Nigeria as dem dey do Eid-el-Fitr celebration wey dem dey use close dem one month fasting wey dem dey call Ramadan.
Im congratulate Muslims as dem dey celebrate, say make dem show di importance of di Ramadan fast for dia lives.
President Buhari tok say if pipo allow wetin dem dey learn for religion to show for dem lives, corruption and looting of funds no go dey again for di society. Im promise say im administration go do dem best to protect and care for all Nigerians.
Goment bin declare Friday and Monday as holiday so dat Muslims go enjoy dem Eid-el-Fitr.