Image copyright Getty Images Image example SARS na special police officers wey dey fight crime for Nigeria

Nigeria Police don bring out phone numbers wey pipo fit call if dem get mata wit SARS officers for di kontri.

Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) na police unit wey dey fight crime especially armed robbers for di kontri.

Plenti pipo for Nigeria dey cari complain waka uppandan say SARS officers dey deny dem human rights.

Na dis one make Nigeria Police Force take release di numbers say make pipo contact dem if dem get any complain against SARS officers.

Di numbers include di one wey you fit whatsapp and di ones wey you fit send text to.

See di numbers dem tweet.

Even pipo wey get mata with oda police officers and even dem follow citizens go fit call some of di numbers to drop dem complaint.