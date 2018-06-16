Rivers LG elections: 15,000 policemen dey ground to provide security

Image example APC no dey follow do dis local goment elections

Local goment election wey go elect local goment chairmen and councillors for local goment legislative assembly dey hold for all di 23 Local goment areas for Rivers State, south south Nigeria.

Na early mor mor 6am na im distribution of materials from di RSIEC office for some of di local goment to di polling units and wards start, even though rain wey fall dis morning worry dem small. Dis na so dem go set up for di polling unit for di election wey suppose to start by 8am.

Na From Thursday 14 June, 2018 di Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission RSIEC begin distribute all di elections materials to di local goment dem so e go reach di riverine areas dem on time.

As part of di preparations, commissioner of police for Rivers State Zaki Ahmed say over 15,000 policemen na im dem don bring to di state to make sure say security dey gidigba for di elections. Already di no movement order wey police give from on 7am to 4pm don start.

67 out of 68 political party dey participate for di elections. Dis na because di All Progressives Congress APC for di State say dem no go follow for di elections.

APC chairman for Rivers state Ojukaye Flag Amachree say dem stand wit di election wey bin hold for May 2015 wey dia party win well well and since di mata on di way dem comot all di former local goment chairmen dem still dey for Supreme Court and court of appeal, any oda election dey illegal and so dem no go follow do di election.

